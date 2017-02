TOKYO, Sept 30 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it believes it will be able to secure 53,000 to 54,000 megawatts of power supplies this winter, enough to meet peak winter demand.

The company expects peak demand this winter to be lower than last winter's 51,500 MW, given the current trend for energy saving in Japan. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)