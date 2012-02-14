TOKYO Feb 14 Texas Instruments Inc has hired Advanced Technology Resource Group to advise on its sale of factories in Japan and the United States, ATREG said.

Dallas-based chip maker, TI, said last month it would close a factory in Hiji in southern Japan's Oita prefecture and another in Houston, Texas.

Japanese chip makers are also trying to streamline their operations as they battle against falling prices and the loss of market share to better funded rivals in South Korea.

"We are committed to identifying qualified purchasers who will see the inherent long-term value of our Hiji and Houston manufacturing facilities," Rob Simpson, vice president of worldwide procurement and logistics for TI, was quoted as saying in a statement issued by advisory firm ATREG late on Feb. 13.

Japan's Elpida Memory Inc, a maker of DRAM chips, is under pressure to sell part of its main plant in Hiroshima prefecture in western Japan to shore up its balance sheet, analysts have said.

The firm said on Tuesday that its ability to continue as a going concern was in doubt as talks with private banks, a state-backed bank and the government were not going as well as expected.

Other Japanese chip firms may also consolidate their operations, possibly leading to plant closures.

Renesas Electronics, a market leader in system chips by sales, may combine its system chip operations with Fujitsu Ltd and Pansonic Corp, sources told Reuters this month.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph Radford)