TOKYO Feb 14 Texas Instruments Inc
has hired Advanced Technology Resource Group to advise
on its sale of factories in Japan and the United States, ATREG
said.
Dallas-based chip maker, TI, said last month it would close
a factory in Hiji in southern Japan's Oita prefecture and
another in Houston, Texas.
Japanese chip makers are also trying to streamline their
operations as they battle against falling prices and the loss of
market share to better funded rivals in South Korea.
"We are committed to identifying qualified purchasers who
will see the inherent long-term value of our Hiji and Houston
manufacturing facilities," Rob Simpson, vice president of
worldwide procurement and logistics for TI, was quoted as saying
in a statement issued by advisory firm ATREG late on Feb. 13.
Japan's Elpida Memory Inc, a maker of DRAM chips,
is under pressure to sell part of its main plant in Hiroshima
prefecture in western Japan to shore up its balance sheet,
analysts have said.
The firm said on Tuesday that its ability to continue as a
going concern was in doubt as talks with private banks, a
state-backed bank and the government were not going as well as
expected.
Other Japanese chip firms may also consolidate their
operations, possibly leading to plant closures.
Renesas Electronics, a market leader in system
chips by sales, may combine its system chip operations with
Fujitsu Ltd and Pansonic Corp, sources told
Reuters this month.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph Radford)