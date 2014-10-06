TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's top oil refiner JX Holdings
has suspended marine shipments at several of its
plants, as a strong typhoon hit the nation, but crude oil
refining operations were unaffected, a company spokeswoman said
on Monday.
Marine shipments from JX's Sendai refinery and its Oita
plant were stopped earlier on Monday, while the Kashima, Negishi
and Mizushima refineries halted sea shipments on Sunday.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled and thousands of people
advised to evacuate as a Typhoon Phanfone lashed Japan on Monday
with heavy rains and high winds, leaving at least one person
dead as it headed towards Tokyo.
JX operates seven refineries in Japan with a total capacity
of 1.43 million barrels per day.
Most other refiners said their operations had not been
affected by the typhoon.
