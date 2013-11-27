TOKYO Nov 28 An advisory panel set up by
Japan's financial regulator will consider stripping oversight
for setting Tibor, the yen benchmark interest rate, from the
banking group now responsible for its administration, said
people with knowledge of the potential supervisory overhaul.
The move would bring oversight of the Tokyo interbank
offered rate closer into line with that of Libor, following
sweeping reforms of the London benchmark triggered by
revelations that major banks had manipulated it to profit from
related trades or to misrepresent borrowing costs.
Some in financial markets had raised questions as to whether
Tibor had also been manipulated since the rates quoted in Tokyo
for 3-month borrowing and those quoted for Libor diverged from
2009 after a decade of moving in near lockstep.
But an investigation by the Japan Bankers Association, which
has oversight of Tibor, found no evidence that Tibor benchmarks
had been manipulated.
Japan's Financial Services Agency, the country's main
financial watchdog, announced this week that it had convened a
12-member advisory panel to study Tibor and other financial
indicators. The panel, which is headed by Keio University
economics professor Kazuhito Ikeo, will meet for the first time
on Thursday and aims to complete its review by March.
One of the proposals the advisory panel will study is
whether to shift responsibility for oversight of Tibor from the
Japan Bankers Association to the FSA, or another independent
body, according to people with knowledge of the preparations.
The Japanese Bankers Association, currently headed by
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp Chief Executive Takeshi Kunibe,
said it welcomed the review.
"We fully understand it is both meaningful and necessary to
consider the regulatory framework for Tibor given international
developments," the association said in a statement to Reuters.
"We expect proposals for a regulatory plan that will secure
the reliability and transparency of Tibor in the international
context," the association said.
The banking group conducted its own review of Tibor, a
process it says was prompted by the Libor scandals and the need
to shore up the credibility of Tibor.
"We don't believe that there has been any problem in the
administration of Tibor," the group said.
The banking association said in July it would consider
setting up a new organisation within its ranks to administer
Tibor along with an independent committee and outside auditors
to examine governance of the rate-setting mechanism.
Those steps stopped short of the overhaul of Libor, where
2012 legislation in Britain gave UK regulators direct oversight
of the interest rate benchmark and established criminal
penalties for attempting to manipulate the market.
"Japan has been slow in moving to strengthen regulatory
oversight," said Hideto Takata, a former yen money market trader
at Deutsche Securities in Tokyo and a critic of the way Tibor
rates have been set.
Takata, who left the financial industry in March 2008,
published a book in February claiming Tibor has been vulnerable
to distortions for years, especially rate "fixing" by Japan's
largest banks.
The Japanese Bankers Association has been publishing Tibor
yen interest rate benchmarks since 1995. The rates set by the
Tibor panel are used as the basis for loan and derivative
contracts like the more widely used Libor rate.
Under the current process, Tibor yen rates are set by a
panel of 15 reference banks. They submit rates to the
association at 11 a.m. each trading day. The association then
strips out the top two and bottom two rates and averages the
remainder in order to produce that day's reference rate.
Banks on the reference panel are required to submit what
they estimate as the interest rate for trading between "prime
banks," not to report their own borrowing costs.
The bankers association last month proposed dropping half of
the Tibor tenors currently quoted to focus on the more liquid
markets for yen borrowing, or those from 1 week to 3 months and
for 1 year.
Japan's FSA has regulatory oversight over the settlement
network for interbank payments and the dispute resolution system
established as an alternative to lawsuits between financial
institutions.