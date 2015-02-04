UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 4 Japan Tobacco Inc (JT) said on Wednesday it will terminate production and sales of beverages by the end of September, as the former state monopoly focuses investment in tobacco business.
JT's beverage operation is known for its "Roots" canned coffee and "Momono Tennen-sui" flavoured bottled water. The operation had about 50 billion yen ($425.68 million) in revenue for the financial year that ended in March last year.
The company said its vending machine operator subsidiaries will continue their business.
Industry insiders have long been anticipating consolidation in Japan's mature beverage market, where too many players vie for shelf space and vending machine slots. ($1 = 117.4600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.