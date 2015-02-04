* Says to end production and sales of beverages by end-Sept
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan Tobacco Inc (JT) is
pulling out of the beverage business after failing to gain scale
in a mature domestic soft drinks market, and as the former state
monopoly focuses on its overseas tobacco operations.
JT, known for its "Roots" canned coffee and "Momono
Tennen-sui" flavoured bottled water in Japan, said on Wednesday
it will terminate production and sales of beverages by the end
of September.
The decision by JT could trigger moves toward consolidation
in the Japanese beverage market, where industry officials say
too many players vie for shelf space and vending machine slots.
Noriaki Okubo, JT's executive deputy president, told a news
conference that retailers favoured only the top products in each
beverage category and that competition was intensifying due to
the aggressive promotional efforts of firms in pursuit of scale.
"We are not in top market positions," he said.
JT's beverage business is the 10th largest in terms of
domestic sales volume, accounting for only 1.6 percent of the
Japanese beverage market, according to data by trade magazine
publisher Inryosouken.
It has been overshadowed by much bigger rivals such as
Coca-Cola Co and Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd,
which in 2014 had domestic market shares of 27.6 percent and
20.5 percent share, respectively.
JT's beverage production and sales garnered about 50 billion
yen ($425.68 million) of revenues for the financial year that
ended in March last year, just a fraction of its overall
revenues. Most of the around 200 employees of the operation will
be reassigned to other jobs in the company, JT said.
JT started its beverage business in 1988 to diversify its
revenue sources in the wake of a government decision to open
Japan's tobacco market to foreign companies in the 1980s.
The seller of 'Mevius', 'Winston' and other cigarettes is
now betting on growth in emerging markets to make up for a
constant decline in Japan's smoker population.
JT's Okubo said the company has not decided on whether to
keep its beverage vending machine business or sell it to rivals,
adding "we would like to consider various possibilities".
Rivals are now likely to crave its vending machine business.
JT said it owns about 264,000 vending machines, a big number in
a country where vending machines have an ubiquitous presence and
where soft drinks makers say prime spots have already been
exhausted, leaving acquisitions of existing machines as the only
option for growth.
($1 = 117.4600 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)