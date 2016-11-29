UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Nov 29 Japan Tobacco named a new chief executive for its international business on Tuesday, appointing Belgian national Eddy Pirard to run the world's third-biggest international tobacco company.
The company said Thomas McCoy, the current CEO of Japan Tobacco International, would retire on March 31, with Pirard taking over on April 1. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources