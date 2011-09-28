* Ruling party policy chief wants govt to sell entire JT stake

TOKYO, Sept 28 Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc rose as much as 8 percent on Wednesday after the ruling party policy chief called on the government to sell off its entire stake in the cigarette maker, a move seen giving management greater freedom in business decisions.

The government and ruling Democratic Party agreed on Tuesday to tap non-tax revenues of 7 trillion yen ($91 billion) -- up from an initial target of 5 trillion yen -- by cutting other spending and selling government stakes in firms to fund reconstruction of the tsunami-hit northeast.

The sale of Japan Tobacco shares would take place in two stages, first reducing the government's 50 percent stake to one-third over the next five years, and then selling the rest over another five years following necessary legislative changes.

That marks a change from previous debate that focused on reducing the government's stake to a third.

"Completely privatising JT, and other companies, would give them a free hand to make business decisions for themselves," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Democratic Party policy chief Seiji Maehara also called for the government to sell 700-800 billion yen worth of shares in energy companies, including Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co , according to media reports.

Shares of Japan Tobacco were up 1.1 percent at 371,000 yen after rising as high as 396,500 yen, their highest since Oct. 2008. Trading activity spiked with turnover reaching 70 percent of its 30-day average in the first half hour after the opening.

Maehara also proposed selling shares in Japan Petroleum Exploration Co , according to media reports.

Shares of Inpex rose 2.8 percent while Japan Petroleum gained 2.6 percent. ($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne, Lisa Twaronite and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)