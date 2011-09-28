TOKYO, Sept 28 Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc rose 6 percent on Wednesday after the ruling party policy chief called on the government to sell off its entire 50 percent stake in the cigarette maker to fund the reconstruction of northeast Japan.

The government and ruling Democratic Party agreed on Tuesday to tap non-tax revenues of 7 trillion yen -- up from an initial target of 5 trillion -- by cutting other spending and selling the government's stakes in Japan Tobacco and Tokyo Metro.

The sale of Japan Tobacco shares would take place in two stages, first reducing the government 50 percent stake to one-third over the next five years and then selling the rest over another five years following necessary legislative changes.

Democratic Party policy chief Seiji Maehara also called for the government to sell 700-800 billion yen in shares in energy companies, including Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co , according to media reports.

Shares of Japan Tobacco were up 6 percent at 389,000 yen. Shares of Inpex rose 2.1 percent while Japan Petroleum gained 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)