TOKYO, April 26 Japan Tobacco, the world's third largest cigarette company, said on Thursday it would buy back about 250 billion yen ($3.07 billion) of its outstanding shares if the government proceeds with a share sale during the current financial year to next March.

The government has said it plans to sell Japan Tobacco shares to raise funds for rebuilding the tsunami-ravaged northeast coast.

A Japan Tobacco executive said in September that the company might buy back some of the shares sold by the government to limit excessive fluctuations in its stock price.

The Ministry of Finance is allowed to sell up to 1.66 million Japan Tobacco shares, worth about 766 billion yen. Japan Tobacco now has 10 million shares outstanding. ($1 = 81.4100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)