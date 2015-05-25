TOKYO May 25 Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd plans to buy Japan Tobacco Inc's beverage vending machine business for around 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion), with the deal set to be announced later on Monday, Jiji Press reported.

The deal would include the purchase of Japan Tobacco's "Roots" canned coffee and "Momono Tennen-sui" flavoured water brands, Jiji said.

Japan Tobacco announced in February that it was pulling out of the beverage business. ($1 = 121.6700 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Miral Fahmy)