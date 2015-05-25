(Changes attribution in first paragraph; adds details of deal)

TOKYO May 25 Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd said it will buy Japan Tobacco Inc's beverage vending machine business for around 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion), as it aims to become Japan's top beverages company in five years.

Japan Tobacco's withdrawal from the business, which includes the sale of its "Roots" canned coffee and "Momono Tennen-sui" flavoured water brands, comes amid fierce competition in the nation's beverages industry where still too many players are competing for a limited pie.

The company had announced in February it would pull out of the beverage business and stop production and sales of beverages by the end of September.

Japan Tobacco was competing against larger rivals, including Suntory and Coca-Cola Co which last year held more than 20 percent market share each, while JT controlled only 1.6 percent, according to industry publication Inryosouken.

For Suntory, the purchase, which is expected to be completed by July, pending regulatory approval, will fuel its growth ambitions.

"We want to be the No.1 beverage maker in 2020 and we know it won't be easy," said Suntory Beverage President Nobuhiro Torii, at a media briefing. "We have got a strong partner to achieve this goal."

Sale of the business would increase Japan Tobacco's net profit for the year ending December by 100 billion yen, said Noriaki Okubo, executive deputy president of Japan Tobacco.

Japan Tobacco is still working on the earnings estimate for the year, the company said in a statement.

Okubo said Japan Tobacco will continue expanding its food and drug businesses along with its main cigarette operations. ($1 = 121.6700 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu and Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)