TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan Tobacco said on
Tuesday it may buy back some but not all shares if the
government decides to sell part of its stake in the cigarette
maker to raise funds for rebuilding after the March earthquake
and tsunami.
There has been speculation that Japan Tobacco, the
world's third-largest cigarette maker, could buy all the shares
the government might sell to prevent declines in its stock
price.
Telephone company NTT , a former government
monopoly, has bought all the shares sold by the government in
recent years.
Ruling Democratic party politicians have indicated they are
looking to offload some of the government's 50 percent stake in
Japan Tobacco.
" We are always hoping that the government will
sell all its shares in JT. We don't know in which form or in how
many tranches the shares are to be sold," Masakazu Shimizu, an
executive deputy president at Japan Tobacco, told reporters.
"We would buy back some of the shares in order to prevent
excessive fluctuations in our stock price but we have not said
that we would buy all the shares to be sold."
The government's holding in Japan Tobacco has already come
down to the legal minimum and any sale would need revisions to
the law.
Shimizu also reiterated that the company was opposed to
cigarette tax hikes and said that it would have to look at
raising prices if that happened.
Japan's government has proposed tax hikes worth
around $146 billion to help fund rebuilding. Proposals include
income, corporate and sales tax increases as well as hikes for
taxes on tobacco, alcohol and gasoline.
