TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan Tobacco said on Tuesday it may buy back some but not all shares if the government decides to sell part of its stake in the cigarette maker to raise funds for rebuilding after the March earthquake.

Politicians have indicated they would look to offload some of the government's 50 percent stake in Japan Tobacco, a former state monopoly.

Masakazu Shimizu, vice president at the world's third-largest cigarette maker, also reiterated to reporters that the company was opposed to cigarette tax hikes and said that it would have to look at raising prices if that happened. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)