TOKYO Aug 17 The Children's Investment Fund said it boosted its stake in Japan Tobacco (JT) to 1.37 percent from around 1 percent two months ago on expectations the Japanese government will cut its stake, prompting a share buyback by the world's third-largest cigarette maker.

The Britian-based activist fund now owns 137,000 shares in Japan Tobacco, up from about 101,000 in early June when the fund published a letter urging the company to take action to boost shareholder returns, a TCI partner told Reuters.

The move to buy more Japan Tobacco shares came after officials of the ruling Democratic Party indicated they would look to lower the state's 50 percent stake to one-third to help raise funds for rebuilding Japan's tsunami-hit northeast.

"We think there is an extremely high probability that this will happen," Oscar Veldhuijzen, partner of the Children's Investment Fund Management (UK) LLP, told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

"And JT has publicly confirmed that it will buy back the shares from the government, which is very earnings accretive."

JT Executive Deputy President Munetaka Takeda said last month that a share buyback would be one option if the government decides to sell down its stake.

TCI had 101,000 shares in Japan Tobacco, or about 1 percent of the shares outstanding, as of June 3, according to a letter it sent to the Ministry of Finance that is available on its website: www.jtchange.com (Reporting by Junko Fujita and James Topham; Editing by Nathan Layne)