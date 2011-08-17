* TCI's move follows Japan ruling DPJ's comments on JT share
sale
* TCI says allocated 11 percent of its fund in JT shares
(Adds details)
By Junko Fujita and James Topham
TOKYO, Aug 17 The Children's Investment Fund has
raised its stake in Japan Tobacco (JT) to 1.37 percent,
from around 1 percent two months ago, on expectations Japan's
government would cut its stake, prompting a share buyback.
The British-based activist fund now owns 137,000 shares in
Japan Tobacco, the world's third-largest cigarette maker, up
from about 101,000 in early June when the fund published a
letter urging the company to take action to boost shareholder
returns, a TCI partner told Reuters.
The move to buy more Japan Tobacco shares came after
officials of the ruling Democratic Party indicated they would
look to lower the state's 50 percent stake to one-third to help
raise funds for rebuilding Japan's tsunami-hit northeast.
"We think there is an extremely high probability that this
will happen," Oscar Veldhuijzen, partner of the Children's
Investment Fund Management (UK) LLP, told Reuters in a telephone
interview on Wednesday.
"And JT has publicly confirmed that it will buy back the
shares from the government, which is very earnings accretive."
JT Executive Deputy President Munetaka Takeda said last
month that a share buyback would be one option if the government
decides to sell down its stake.
TCI had over 100,000 shares in Japan
Tobacco, or about 1 percent of the shares outstanding, as of
June 3, according to a letter it sent to the Ministry of Finance
that is available on its website: www.jtchange.com
The move reflects TCI's renewed interest in Japan after the
fund gave up its stake in Japanese electricity wholesaler
Electric Power Development Co in 2008.
The fund lost in a battle against the government to boost
its stake in the former state-owned company, which prompted TCI
to sell the stake back to the company.
TCI now has 11 percent of its fund invested in JT shares,
its only Japanese investment at the moment, said Veldhuijzen,
adding that JT shares were undervalued compared with global
peers including Philip Morris International and British
American Tobacco (BAT) .
In the year to June 30, JT's return on equity was 8.9
percent, while Philip Morris returned 203.3 percent and BAT 37.8
percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Over the same period, JT's dividend yield, at 1.7 percent,
was also lower than Phillip Morris at 3.8 percent and BAT at 4.4
percent.
"JT is the best and cheapest tobacco stock in the world," he
added.
The market has also welcomed the news that the government
may cut its stake in the maker of Mild-Seven cigarettes since it
is expected to help bring shareholder returns closer to industry
norms.
Shares in JT, which commands nearly two-thirds of Japan's
cigarette market, have jumped 9 percent since July 25 when the
ruling party's No.2 lawmaker, Katsuya Okada, said the government
might offload some of its shares in the firm.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and James Topham; Editing by Nathan
Layne; Editing by Will Waterman)