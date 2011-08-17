* TCI's move follows Japan ruling DPJ's comments on JT share sale

* TCI says allocated 11 percent of its fund in JT shares (Adds details)

By Junko Fujita and James Topham

TOKYO, Aug 17 The Children's Investment Fund has raised its stake in Japan Tobacco (JT) to 1.37 percent, from around 1 percent two months ago, on expectations Japan's government would cut its stake, prompting a share buyback.

The British-based activist fund now owns 137,000 shares in Japan Tobacco, the world's third-largest cigarette maker, up from about 101,000 in early June when the fund published a letter urging the company to take action to boost shareholder returns, a TCI partner told Reuters.

The move to buy more Japan Tobacco shares came after officials of the ruling Democratic Party indicated they would look to lower the state's 50 percent stake to one-third to help raise funds for rebuilding Japan's tsunami-hit northeast.

"We think there is an extremely high probability that this will happen," Oscar Veldhuijzen, partner of the Children's Investment Fund Management (UK) LLP, told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

"And JT has publicly confirmed that it will buy back the shares from the government, which is very earnings accretive."

JT Executive Deputy President Munetaka Takeda said last month that a share buyback would be one option if the government decides to sell down its stake.

TCI had over 100,000 shares in Japan Tobacco, or about 1 percent of the shares outstanding, as of June 3, according to a letter it sent to the Ministry of Finance that is available on its website: www.jtchange.com

The move reflects TCI's renewed interest in Japan after the fund gave up its stake in Japanese electricity wholesaler Electric Power Development Co in 2008.

The fund lost in a battle against the government to boost its stake in the former state-owned company, which prompted TCI to sell the stake back to the company.

TCI now has 11 percent of its fund invested in JT shares, its only Japanese investment at the moment, said Veldhuijzen, adding that JT shares were undervalued compared with global peers including Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco (BAT) .

In the year to June 30, JT's return on equity was 8.9 percent, while Philip Morris returned 203.3 percent and BAT 37.8 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Over the same period, JT's dividend yield, at 1.7 percent, was also lower than Phillip Morris at 3.8 percent and BAT at 4.4 percent.

"JT is the best and cheapest tobacco stock in the world," he added.

The market has also welcomed the news that the government may cut its stake in the maker of Mild-Seven cigarettes since it is expected to help bring shareholder returns closer to industry norms.

Shares in JT, which commands nearly two-thirds of Japan's cigarette market, have jumped 9 percent since July 25 when the ruling party's No.2 lawmaker, Katsuya Okada, said the government might offload some of its shares in the firm. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and James Topham; Editing by Nathan Layne; Editing by Will Waterman)