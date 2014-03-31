TOKYO, April 1 Japan's biggest city gas supplier will consider whether to sell electricity directly to the retail market ahead of full liberalisation of the power sector in 2016, the new president of Tokyo Gas Co said.

Tokyo Gas currently has a 30 percent stake in Japan's biggest independent electricity supplier, Ennet Corp, but will set up a task force in April to look at the best model to increase its foothold in the power market going forward, Michiaki Hirose said.

"One big theme of the project team is how we are going to supply electricity to our end-users," Hirose, who was promoted to the company's president on April 1, told Reuters in an interview conducted late last week.

More than 60 percent of Japan's power supply market has already been opened to new entrants, but the firms have won less than 4 percent of the market due to the high costs of building power plants.

Ennet, whose other owners are Osaka Gas with a 30 percent stake and a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 40 percent, controls about half of the new entrants power market.

Tokyo Gas, which has a market capitalisation of $12.8 billion, wants to raise its domestic power business to 5 gigawatt by 2020 from 2 GW at present.

"I think the four companies including Ennet will consider the best business model from now on when the power liberalization widens its areas," Hirose said.

Tokyo Gas took a step towards boosting its electricity supply in a deal announced on Monday for it to buy all electricity output from a gas-fired 1.2-gigawatt plant that Kobe Steel will launch in 2019.

Hirose said the firm has also considered construction of gas- and coal-fired power supplies, but ruled out any involvement in oil-fired units or nuclear plants.

Tokyo Gas is looking to broaden its base as its faces compeititon in gas, where new entrants now control more than 15 percent of the market, he said.

The company has expressed interest in helping Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), replace its decades-old power plants on Tokyo Bay, including the 3.6-GW Sodegaura gas-fired power plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, but no final decisions have been reached, Hirose said. (Editing by Richard Pullin)