(Recasts with announcement)

TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Tokyo Gas is considering adding a third gas-fired power generation unit with 400 megawatts of capacity to its plant in Yokohama, the company's president said on Friday.

A final decision on the unit, which would be installed in the year starting April 2015, would be made around the autumn, Tokyo Gas president Tsuyoshi Okamoto told reporters.

The Nikkei business daily put the expected cost of the investment at 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($371 million-$495 million), but the company declined comment.

Tokyo Gas holds a 75 percent stake in the joint venture power plant, with the rest held by Showa Shell Sekiyu KK . The Ohgishima plant currently has two power units each with 400 megawatts of capacity.

Quake-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co last year had asked Tokyo Gas to consider bringing forward its plans for building a third generating unit at the plant amid concerns about power shortage following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Tokyo Gas is also looking to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a term basis from Africa for the first time, as part of the company's diversification efforts, Okamoto said.

Tokyo Gas had bought spot LNG from Africa in the past, he added.

($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nick Macfie)