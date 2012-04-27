Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
TOKYO, April 27 Japan's Tokyo Gas is considering adding a third gas-fired power generation unit with 400 megawatts of capacity to its plant in Yokohama, the company's president said on Friday.
A final decision on the unit, which would be installed in the year starting April 2015, would be made around the autumn, Tokyo Gas president Tsuyoshi Okamoto told reporters.
The Nikkei business daily put the expected cost of the investment at 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($371 million-$495 million), but the company declined comment.
Tokyo Gas holds a 75 percent stake in the joint venture power plant, with the rest held by Showa Shell Sekiyu KK . The Ohgishima plant currently has two power units each with 400 megawatts of capacity.
Quake-hit Tokyo Electric Power Co last year had asked Tokyo Gas to consider bringing forward its plans for building a third generating unit at the plant amid concerns about power shortage following the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Tokyo Gas is also looking to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) on a term basis from Africa for the first time, as part of the company's diversification efforts, Okamoto said.
Tokyo Gas had bought spot LNG from Africa in the past, he added.
($1 = 80.7900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nick Macfie)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.