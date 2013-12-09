* Tokyo Gas wants to use coal power to take Tepco market share

By Osamu Tsukimori and Kentaro Hamada

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's biggest city gas supplier Tokyo Gas Co is aiming to invest in coal-fired power to expand its business, underlining the country's increased reliance on the dirty fuel since the crippling of its nuclear power industry.

Tokyo Gas, which currently uses only natural gas at the power plants it owns or holds stakes in, wants to take market share from Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co by investing in or buying coal-fired power.

Japan cut its greenhouse gas emissions targets in November, primarily because it has burned more coal, as well as natural gas, to fill the supply shortage left after its nuclear power industry was shuttered following the Fukushima disaster.

Japan's 10 main utilities consumed nearly 16 percent more coal in the first 10 months of 2013 compared with a year ago. Consumption rose 26 percent in October alone.

"Our task is how we access the coal power business. Taking an equity stake is possible, but we may just receive power (from coal plants)," Tokyo Gas President Tsuyoshi Okamoto told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "We cannot provide details, but we'd like to be involved in the coal power business in many ways."

Okamoto could not say how much Tokyo Gas might invest in coal-fired power or what companies it might be targeting.

Getting a base supply of coal-fired output could be key to selling electricity to residential areas when the power market for homes is liberalised by 2016, he said.

Tokyo Gas owns or has a share in companies producing a total of about 2 gigawatts (GW) of gas-fired power, but it is considering investing in various projects to raise its domestic power business to 5 GW by 2020.

The company is also interested in helping Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, replace its decades-old power plants on Tokyo Bay, including the 3.6-GW Sodegaura gas-fired power plant in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Okamoto said.

Replacing the Sodegaura plant could cost around 300 billion yen ($2.92 billion), industry sources estimate.

EYES LNG TRADING

Tokyo Gas, Japan's third largest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), is also looking at trading the super-cooled fuel in the future so that it can ship LNG purchased in long-term contracts to other countries.

"As the number of LNG projects increase, so does the contractual flexibility and there are some cases of contracts with no destination clauses," he said.

Removing destination clauses and delinking gas prices from oil have been the main focal points of buyers wanting to join forces to gain concessions from global LNG exporters.

"If we could have substantial volumes of LNG that can be shipped with no destination restriction, shipping to our power stations in Mexico and Belgium is possible, as well as selling to new LNG importers in Southeast Asia," Okamoto said.

Japan, the world's biggest LNG buyer, has rapidly increased LNG purchases after the Fukushima disaster in 2011, buying a record 86.9 million tonnes in the year ended March 31 and racking up a record trade deficit.

Tokyo Gas bought 12.1 million tonnes for that year, accounting for about 14 percent of the imports. It uses about 9 percent of its LNG imports for power generation, and sells the rest for residential use and industry.

Almost all of Japan's long-term LNG import contracts are currently linked to oil prices, but many Japanese firms are hoping to shift to either U.S. or European gas pricing benchmarks to cut import costs.

Tokyo Gas is also pursuing opportunities for increasing its bargaining power via a buyers' club made up of companies in South Korea, India, China and Taiwan, he said. ($1 = 102.7050 Japanese yen) (Editing by Tom Hogue)