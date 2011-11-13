TOKYO Nov 13 Fire broke out after an
explosion shortly before 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Sunday at a
vinyl chloride monomer plant at Tosoh Corp's Nanyo
complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, a company
official said.
The company and the fire department have been trying to put
out the fire, the cause of which was not known, the official
said. Japan's public broadcaster NHK said the firm could not
make contact with three workers but the company official said he
was no aware of that.
The plant is capable of making 1.2 million tonnes per year
of vinyl chloride monomer, the official said.
