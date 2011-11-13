* One worker still missing
* Fire occurs at No.2 vinyl chloride monomer plant
* No schedule of when fire can be put out
(Adds details, Idemitsu comment)
TOKYO, Nov 13 Fire broke out after an
explosion shortly before 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Sunday at a
vinyl chloride monomer plant at Tosoh Corp's Nanyo
complex in Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, a company
official said.
The company and the fire department have been trying to put
out the fire at the No.2 vinyl chloride monomer plant. The cause
was not known, the official said.
Television footage showed plumes of black
smoke. One worker was missing, a fire department official
said.
The fire department sent 11 fire engines to the scene,
but it was not clear when the fire could be brought under
control, the official said.
Tosoh's Nanyo complex, which operates three vinyl
chloride monomer manufacturing plants, is capable of
making a total 1.2 million tonnes per year
of the material used in making plastic ,
the Tosoh official said.
The No.2 plant can make 550,000 tonnes a year. The No.1
and No.3 plants are capable of manufacturing 250,000 tonnes and
400,000 tonnes per year, respectively, the Tosoh official added.
Following the outbreak of the fire, oil
refiner and ethylene producer Idemitsu Kosan Co
significantly lowered its pipeline supply of ethylene to Tosoh
from its Tokuyama plant, an Idemitsu official said.
Idemitsu also will reduce its output at its 623,000
tonnes per year naphtha cracker at Tokuyama plant but will keep
supplying steady volumes to other customers, the Idemitsu
official added.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Robert Birsel)