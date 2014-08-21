TOKYO Aug 21 Japan's Toyo Engineering Corp
said on Thursday it has been awarded a contract for
building a steam cracker complex project in Malaysia by a unit
of state oil firm Petronas for about 240 billion yen ($2.31
billion).
This is part of Petronas' refinery and petrochemical
integrated development (Rapid) in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia.
The contract has been awarded on a lump sum turn-key basis
and completion of the facilities, which include the ethylene
production plant, pyrolysis gasoline plant and butadiene
extraction plant, is scheduled for mid-2019, the Japanese firm
said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 103.8500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)