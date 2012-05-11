TOKYO May 11 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday he would work towards agreeing with China and South Korea at a weekend summit in Beijing on starting negotiations on a three-way free trade pact.

"I really want to reach an agreement on the stat of talks on a Japan, China and South Korea FTA (free trade agreement) ... That's what I plan to call for at the summit and I would like to get the job done," Noda said in a group interview with reporters.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)