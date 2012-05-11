BRIEF-TearLab files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 11 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday he would work towards agreeing with China and South Korea at a weekend summit in Beijing on starting negotiations on a three-way free trade pact.
"I really want to reach an agreement on the stat of talks on a Japan, China and South Korea FTA (free trade agreement) ... That's what I plan to call for at the summit and I would like to get the job done," Noda said in a group interview with reporters.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: