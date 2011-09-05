TOKYO, Sept 5 Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said on Monday he wants to push for economic partnerships so the world's third biggest economy, saddled with an ageing population and a shrinking domestic market, can leverage growth in Asia.

The call by Koichiro Gemba, appointed last week by Japan's sixth premier in five years, Yoshihiko Noda, is consistent with policy under the last administration, though he did not say when the country would decide whether to join talks on a U.S.-led free trade pact.

Japan, trying to rebuild after a massive earthquake and tsunami in March while handling a strong farming lobby, dropped a June deadline on making a decision about joining negotiations on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP.

"I want to move forward with high level economic partnerships. To maintain Japan's dynamism amid its declining birthrate, as well as its ageing and decreasing population, it is important to expand and maximise growth opportunities by considering demand in ... the Asia Pacific," Gemba told reporters.

"We cannot avoid this issue if we want to pass on our wealth to the next generation," he said.

Many Japanese businesses are keen to join the TPP, which could add 0.5 percent a year to growth, according to the Cabinet Office, though farming lobbies have resisted the move as it would lower barriers to goods and services from overseas.

The United States and eight other Asia Pacific countries, including Australia, New Zealand and Chile, have agreed to work towards broad outlines for the free trade pact by the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation's regional summit in Hawaii.

Gemba, who is Japan's eighth foreign minister in five years, also said Tokyo and neighbouring China should create a mechanism to manage crises such as an incident near disputed islands in the East China Sea last year in which a Chinese fishing boat collided with Japanese coast guard ships.

Japan detained the Chinese captain and Beijing cancelled meetings in protest, leading to a broader dispute that strained ties between Asia's two biggest economies. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)