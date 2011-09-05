TOKYO, Sept 5 Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro
Gemba said on Monday he wants to push for economic partnerships
so the world's third biggest economy, saddled with an ageing
population and a shrinking domestic market, can leverage growth
in Asia.
The call by Koichiro Gemba, appointed last week by Japan's
sixth premier in five years, Yoshihiko Noda, is consistent with
policy under the last administration, though he did not say when
the country would decide whether to join talks on a U.S.-led
free trade pact.
Japan, trying to rebuild after a massive earthquake and
tsunami in March while handling a strong farming lobby, dropped
a June deadline on making a decision about joining negotiations
on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP.
"I want to move forward with high level economic
partnerships. To maintain Japan's dynamism amid its declining
birthrate, as well as its ageing and decreasing population, it
is important to expand and maximise growth opportunities by
considering demand in ... the Asia Pacific," Gemba told
reporters.
"We cannot avoid this issue if we want to pass on our wealth
to the next generation," he said.
Many Japanese businesses are keen to join the TPP, which
could add 0.5 percent a year to growth, according to the Cabinet
Office, though farming lobbies have resisted the move as it
would lower barriers to goods and services from overseas.
The United States and eight other Asia Pacific countries,
including Australia, New Zealand and Chile, have agreed to work
towards broad outlines for the free trade pact by the Asia
Pacific Economic Cooperation's regional summit in Hawaii.
Gemba, who is Japan's eighth foreign minister in five years,
also said Tokyo and neighbouring China should create a mechanism
to manage crises such as an incident near disputed islands in
the East China Sea last year in which a Chinese fishing boat
collided with Japanese coast guard ships.
Japan detained the Chinese captain and Beijing cancelled
meetings in protest, leading to a broader dispute that strained
ties between Asia's two biggest economies.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)