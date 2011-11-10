TOKYO Nov 10 Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda will
decide on Friday whether Japan will join talks on a U.S.-led
free trade pact that could transform the Japanese economy and
challenge its political status quo.
The pact -- called the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) --
would put some of Japan's biggest exporters on a more equal
footing with some of their main competitors.
It would also radically change a hugely inefficient and
heavily protected agriculture sector which is fiercely opposed
to change and which has the political muscle to make any deal
far from certain.
Government and ruling party officials discussing the pact
have yet to reach a conclusion and Noda, who was seen leaning
towards starting the talks and was expected to announce his
decision on Thursday, will give them one more day, Chief Cabinet
Secretary Osamu Fujimura told reporters.
On Saturday, Noda heads to Honolulu for a summit of
Asia-Pacific leaders, where the trade pact will be one of the
top topics on the meeting's agenda.
Agriculture accounts for just 1 percent of economic output,
but Japan's voting structure gives disproportionate political
clout to rural communities who have long blocked farm reforms.
The average age of farmers is 66, most of them toiling on
tiny patches of land where they grow the world's costliest rice
and other produce under protection of prohibitive tariffs.
The TPP pact would in principle eliminate all tariffs among
its members, marking a death knell for that style of farming and
leading the way to fewer but bigger and more efficient farms.
"Export-related industries will benefit from the move, while
an influx of cheaper farm products could put the agricultural
sector in a tight spot unless some countermeasures are taken,"
said Toshihiro Nagahama, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life
Research Institute.
"But, what would happen if Japan did not participate? It
would go straight downhill."
FALLING BEHIND
Manufacturers fear they are falling behind rivals from South
Korea, where 35 percent of trade is covered by free trade deals
compared with their 18 percent.
The government argues that membership would lift economic
growth but would sharply cut its 40 percent food
self-sufficiency.
Membership in the pact now discussed by nine nations --
Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru,
Singapore, the United States and Vietnam -- could have profound
effects on the Japanese economy that would go beyond exports and
agriculture.
The agreement, likely to take years to reach, would not only
eliminate tariffs and other trade barriers but also wrench open
the domestic market to foreign competition in such industries as
financial and medical services.
For Noda, Japan's sixth premier in five years two months
ago, agreement to start negotiations is his first big test in
the face of a divided ruling party and an opposition able to
block laws.
He also faces doubters in the United States. Four senior
U.S. lawmakers earlier this week urged President Barack Obama's
administration not to make a hasty decision to begin the free
trade talks with Japan.
Economists say that beyond the pact's potential long-term
positive effects for the world's third-biggest economy, Tokyo's
commitment to the talks would also serve as a signal to
investors that it is serious about reforms to an economy plagued
by red-tape that keeps out newcomers, domestic and foreign, and
makes it hard to develop new businesses.
