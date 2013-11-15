Japan's giant trading houses are turning their focus to areas such as consumer goods, infrastructure and machinery for growth after some disappointing returns on their resources investments.

The following are the basics of the mid-term investment plans for Japan's five major trade houses for their business years that end in March.

COMPANY: Mitsubishi

BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2020

INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of about 2.6 trillion yen between 2013-2015 business years.

INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Double equity production in several existing resource assets (coking coal, LNG, copper); Double net profit in non-resource fields to 360 billion yen; Bulk of new investment to be in non-resource fields, priority for resources will be on existing expansion investment.

COMPANY: Mitsui

BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2012-2013

INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of 1.96 trillion yen

INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Energy: 665 billion yen; Metal resources: 650 billion yen; Machinery & Infrastructure: 425 billion yen; Lifestyle: 115 billion yen; Chemicals: 60 billion yen; Innovation and Corporate Development: 55 billion yen; Divestiture: 390 billion yen

COMPANY: Marubeni

BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2015

INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of 1.1 trillion yen

INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: About 60 percent in non-resources such as infrastructure, sea vessels, grain value chain, lifestyle products, such as food, apparel and housing. About 40 percent in resources such as energy, metals and minerals, as well as natural gas value chain and raw materials for fertilizers.

COMPANY: Itochu

BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2014

INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: More than 800 billion yen, with a maximum gross target of 1 trillion yen

INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: A 2:1 ratio of non-resource to resource investments. Non-resources include areas such as textiles, food, and machinery, while resources include energy, metal, and mineral resources. Resource investment will not include expanding their product portfolio.

COMPANY: Sumitomo

BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2014

INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: New investments of 750 billion yen and asset sales of 770 billion yen

INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Mineral, Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics: 190 billion yen, Transportation & Construction Systems: 160 billion yen, Media, Network, Lifestyle-related goods and services: 130 billion yen, Environment & Infrastructure: 90 billion yen, Metal Products: 80 billion yen; Strategic Focus (Industries are unconventional energy-related, Asian retail and Food; Regions are India, Myanmar, Brazil, Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa): 100 billion yen.