UPDATE 2-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
Japan's giant trading houses are turning their focus to areas such as consumer goods, infrastructure and machinery for growth after some disappointing returns on their resources investments.
The following are the basics of the mid-term investment plans for Japan's five major trade houses for their business years that end in March.
COMPANY: Mitsubishi
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2020
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of about 2.6 trillion yen between 2013-2015 business years.
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Double equity production in several existing resource assets (coking coal, LNG, copper); Double net profit in non-resource fields to 360 billion yen; Bulk of new investment to be in non-resource fields, priority for resources will be on existing expansion investment.
COMPANY: Mitsui
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2012-2013
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of 1.96 trillion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Energy: 665 billion yen; Metal resources: 650 billion yen; Machinery & Infrastructure: 425 billion yen; Lifestyle: 115 billion yen; Chemicals: 60 billion yen; Innovation and Corporate Development: 55 billion yen; Divestiture: 390 billion yen
COMPANY: Marubeni
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2015
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: Gross investment of 1.1 trillion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: About 60 percent in non-resources such as infrastructure, sea vessels, grain value chain, lifestyle products, such as food, apparel and housing. About 40 percent in resources such as energy, metals and minerals, as well as natural gas value chain and raw materials for fertilizers.
COMPANY: Itochu
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2014
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: More than 800 billion yen, with a maximum gross target of 1 trillion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: A 2:1 ratio of non-resource to resource investments. Non-resources include areas such as textiles, food, and machinery, while resources include energy, metal, and mineral resources. Resource investment will not include expanding their product portfolio.
COMPANY: Sumitomo
BUSINESS YEAR PERIOD: 2013-2014
INVESTMENT/LOAN PLAN: New investments of 750 billion yen and asset sales of 770 billion yen
INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: Mineral, Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics: 190 billion yen, Transportation & Construction Systems: 160 billion yen, Media, Network, Lifestyle-related goods and services: 130 billion yen, Environment & Infrastructure: 90 billion yen, Metal Products: 80 billion yen; Strategic Focus (Industries are unconventional energy-related, Asian retail and Food; Regions are India, Myanmar, Brazil, Turkey and Sub-Saharan Africa): 100 billion yen. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
ASTANA, March 6 Kazakhstan's parliament on Monday approved a package of amendments to the constitution to reduce presidential powers in favour of lawmakers and the cabinet, a move that could help lead to an eventual political transition.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 6 China's determination to tackle its choking pollution by cutting steel and coal capacity should be a long-term negative for exporters of iron ore and coal to the world's biggest commodity importer, but the reality is likely to be far more nuanced.