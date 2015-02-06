TOKYO Feb 6 Faced with mounting writedowns on
energy and metals assets, Japan's trading houses are looking to
step up the sale of assets to offset weaker income from resource
businesses and fund shareholder returns, while reining in
investment.
Like global oil majors and miners, Japan's trading companies
have been caught flat-footed by the rout in commodities, with
oil down more than 50 percent since mid-2014.
For the last quarter, the top five trading firms all booked
impairment losses on their resource assets, mainly oil and gas.
The 48 billion yen ($409.24 million) in writedowns on its
energy assets forced Mitsui & Co to cut its full-year
net profit forecast by 16 percent.
"We'll be more strict on investment discipline," Mitsui
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Joji Okada told an analyst
teleconference this week.
"We hope to accelerate asset recycle to one trillion yen for
the three years (to March 2017), above our target of 700-900
billion yen," he said.
Smaller peer Marubeni Corp, which halved its annual
profit forecast last month due to hefty writedowns on its energy
and metal assets, plans to slow investment next year.
"For 2014-16 business year, we had planned to put priority
on investment to drive growth, but we now need to focus on
financial discipline by keeping investment tight," Marubeni CFO
Yukihiko Matsumura said.
After going on a spending spree during the global
commodities boom, trading houses have stretched balance sheets.
"They need to stop and think over their investment
strategies," Nomura Securities analyst Yasuhiro Narita said.
"Trading companies will be selling off more assets next
business year to offset lower cash in-flow from resource assets
while squeezing fresh investments."
Sumitomo Corp, which warned of further writedown
this week, following its surprise forecast last September of a
240 billion yen impairment loss, is currently reviewing its
investment strategy and will unveil a new policy in March.
Itochu, which recently announced it planned to
invest 600 billion yen in Citic Ltd, part of China's
biggest conglomerate, will be "more selective" on investment,
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Tadayuki Seki said.
"The only company which can keep their foot on the
accelerator is Mitsubishi which retained healthy earnings and
cash flow," Nomura's Narita said.
Industry leader Mitsubishi Corp maintained its
annual profit guidance despite an impairment loss of 35 billion
yen on its oil and gas assets.
CFO Shuma Uchino confirmed that the company's investment
stance would remain unchanged.
($1 = 117.3400 yen)
