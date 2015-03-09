By Mari Saito
OKUMA, Japan, March 9 Norio Kimura lost his
wife, father and 7-year-old daughter Yuna in the March 2011
tsunami.
Now, he fears he may lose his land, too, as Japan's
government wants to build a sprawling radioactive waste storage
site in the shadow of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.
Like many here, Kimura is angry the government is set to
park 30 million tons of radioactive debris raked up after the
nuclear accident on his former doorstep. Few believe Tokyo's
assurances that the site will be cleaned up and shut down after
30 years.
"I can't believe they're going to dump their trash here
after all we've been put through," said Kimura, 49, standing
near the weathered planks on a shrub-covered hill that represent
all that's left of his home.
Kimura was forced to abandon searching for his family in the
frantic hours after the tsunami and ordered to evacuate after
explosions rocked the Fukushima complex, just 3 kms (less than 2
miles) from his home. Months later, he found the bodies of his
wife and father. But all he has left of Yuna are her mud-soaked
pink skirts, a pair of striped leggings and a blackened soft toy
he found tangled in a heap of debris.
Four years after the earthquake and tsunami disaster, Kimura
still returns to his hometown and combs the deserted beach for
Yuna's body - in 5-hour stints, the maximum allowed under
radiation health guidelines.
The March 11, 2011 earthquake and subsequent tsunami tore
through coastal towns in northern Japan and set off meltdowns at
Tokyo Electric Power's Fukushima Daiichi plant, which
sits partly in Okuma.
Japan has since allocated more than $15 billion to an
unprecedented project to lower radiation in towns around the
plant, such as Okuma. Every day across Fukushima prefecture,
teams of workers blast roads with water, scrub down houses, cut
branches and scrape contaminated soil off farmland.
That irradiated trash now sits in blue and black plastic
sacks across Fukushima, piled up in abandoned rice paddies,
parking lots and even residents' backyards.
Japan plans to build a more permanent storage facility over
the coming years in Okuma and Futaba, another now-abandoned town
close to the Fukushima nuclear plant - over the opposition of
some local residents.
"BLOOD AND SWEAT"
"This land has our blood and sweat running through it and I
can't just let go of it like that," said Koji Monma, 60, an
Okuma resident who heads a local landowners' group.
Fukushima's governor agreed to take the waste facility after
Tokyo said it would provide $2.5 billion in subsidies, and
promised to take the waste out of the prefecture after 30 years.
Mayors of Futaba and Okuma have since agreed to host the 16
square km (6.2 square mile) facility - about five times the size
of New York's Central Park - which will wrap around the
Fukushima plant and house multiple incinerators.
Some 2,300 residents who own plots of land in Futaba and
Okuma which the government needs for the waste plant face what
many describe as an impossible choice. The storage site will be
built if the government can lease or buy enough land - whatever
concerns the last hold-outs may have.
In a dozen town-hall meetings organised by the environment
ministry last year, angry landowners confronted junior officials
over then-minister Nobuteru Ishihara's remark that any agreement
with landowners simply came down to money.
Only half of the area's registered landowners attended the
meetings, and there have been no agreements reached between any
of the residents and the government.
Distrust of government promises runs deep among residents
here. In more than four decades of nuclear power plant
operations Japan has yet to set up a permanent storage site for
the nuclear fuel piled up at plants like Fukushima.
"I'm sure they're considering this site as a final storage
destination for radioactive trash. I can't trust them, no one
can, about what will happen in 30 years time," said Takashi
Sugimoto, 73, an Okuma landowner.
In a law passed in November, Japan Environment Storage and
Safety Corp (JESCO), a taxpayer-backed group with no experience
in dealing with nuclear radiation, was put in charge of
operating the facility, with a promise to shift the radioactive
trash out of Fukushima after 30 years.
"We understand that residents have concerns. But we have
made this promise at the highest level," the ministry said,
adding it would do its utmost to meet that deadline.
The ministry has hired around 140 real estate
representatives to negotiate land sales with individual owners.
Kimura, who has moved to Nagano prefecture, knows it's only
a matter of time before they knock on his door. He has vowed not
to take their deals.
