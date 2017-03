ASHGABAT Oct 23 Japan and Turkmenistan signed deals worth over $18 billion on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters on a visit to the energy-rich Central Asian nation.

"We planned to sign documents on a number of projects in the chemicals sector and power station construction for a total sum of more than $18 billion. These documents have just been signed," Abe said. (Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)