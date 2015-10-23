(Adds context, background)
By Marat Gurt
ASHGABAT Oct 23 Japan and Turkmenistan on
Friday signed deals worth over $18 billion on a package of
projects in the energy-rich central Asian nation, which has
become an important supplier of natural gas to China.
Turkmenistan, a reclusive nation of 5.5 million, holds the
world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas. Since
independence in 1991, it has launched ambitious projects to
process the commodity at home and find new export routes.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was starting a tour of
the five post-Soviet Central Asian nations where former imperial
master Russia and China are vying for clout.
"We planned to sign documents on a number of projects in the
chemicals sector and power station construction for a total sum
of more than $18 billion. These documents have just been
signed," Abe told reporters in the presence of Turkmen President
Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.
"Japanses companies have now gained one more big business
opportunity. And I will be happy if President Berdymukhamedov
assists the implementation of these projects."
He gave no further detail.
"Turkmenistan is interested in acquiring Japan's experience
in creating and using new technologies," said Berdymukhamedov.
He mentioned cooperation with Japanese firms in oil and gas
processing, chemical industry and power engineering, but did not
elaborate.
Japanese companies are already actively involved in
large-scale projects in Turkmenistan, building plants to process
natural gas into fertilisers, ethylene, polyethylene and
polypropylene, as well as into liquid fuel.
China has supplanted Russia as the main buyer of Turkmen gas
in recent years, annually importing 30-35 billion cubic metres
of the fuel. Moscow angered Ashgabat this year with plans to cut
its imports to 4 bcm from 11 bcm in 2014.
Next-door Iran also imports small volumes of Turkmen gas.
(Reporting by Marat Gurt; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by
Dmitry Solovyov and Alison Williams)