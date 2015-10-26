TOKYO Oct 26 Trading house Sumitomo Corp
said on Monday it had won a $300 million order for a
400-megawatt gas-fired power plant in Turkmenistan, part of a
package of deals announced on a visit to the Central Asian
nation by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan and Turkmenistan on Friday signed deals worth over $18
billion in the energy-rich nation, which has become an important
supplier of natural gas to China.
Sumitomo said it aimed to complete the construction of the
simple-cycle gas-fired plant in 2018, and that the main
equipment such as a gas turbine and power generator would be
procured from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
Turkmenistan, a reclusive nation of 5.5 million, holds the
world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas. Since
independence in 1991, it has launched ambitious projects to
process the commodity at home and find new export routes.
Japan's Abe last week started a tour of the five post-Soviet
Central Asian nations where former imperial master Russia and
China are vying for clout.
Japanese companies are already involved in large-scale
projects in Turkmenistan, building plants to process natural gas
into fertilisers, ethylene, polyethylene and polypropylene, as
well as into liquid fuel.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)