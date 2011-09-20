TOKYO, Sept 20 More than a million people in the
central Japan city of Nagoya were advised to evacuate on Tuesday
as typhoon Roke approached the country, bringing heavy rain.
The major city in the industrial prefecture of Aichi issued
evacuation advisories for about 1.1 million people by 2 p.m.
(0500 GMT) due to the possibility of rivers overflowing, and
later strengthened its warnings against floods and landslides,
and urged about 80,000 residents to evacuate.
The eye of Typhoon Roke was 190 km (120 miles) southeast of
the southern Japan island of Tanegashima, moving northeast at 15
km (9 miles) per hour as of 3 p.m. (0600 GMT), the
Meteorological Agency said.
"In Aichi, the heavy rain is causing some rivers to
overflow. I would like to ask people to exercise the greatest
caution against potential disasters from torrential rain, strong
winds and high waves," an agency official told a news
conference.
Typhoon Roke follows on the heels of tropical storm Talas,
which left about 100 people dead or missing in western Japan
earlier this month.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said the typhoon has caused
no damage to its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, where
reactor cooling systems were knocked out by the March 11
earthquakes and tsunami, triggering a radiation crisis. The
plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, was unaffected by
Talas.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson)