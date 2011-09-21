TOKYO, Sept 21 At least four people died and two
were missing in Japan as typhoon Roke bore down on Tokyo on
Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds and disturbing
transport systems, public broadcaster NHK said.
Toyota Motor Corp plans to close 11 factories in
central Japan early on Wednesday, eliminating evening shifts,
while utility Chubu Electric Power has lost about 1,870
megawatts of hydro power output due to the typhoon.
The centre of typhoon Roke was off Japan's Pacific coast at
10 a.m. (0100 GMT), moving northeast at 35 km (22 miles) per
hour, and is forecast to make landfall later on the day in
central Japan or a region around Tokyo, the Meteorological
Agency said.
"We need to exercise the maximum caution against heavy rain,
strong winds and high waves in wide areas from western to
northern Japan, according to the Meteorological agency," Chief
Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a regular news conference.
The typhoon caused 278 flights to be cancelled, NHK said.
Tokyo Electric Power Co said it was taking steps to
prevent rainfall from entering reactor and turbine buildings in
the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
The typhoon has so far caused no damage to the plant, where
reactor cooling systems were knocked out by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami, triggering meltdowns a radiation crisis.
The site still has pools of radioactive water left from the
huge amounts used to cool the reactors and bring them under
control, raising concerns that heavy rain could cause overflows
into the sea and groundwater. Leaks of radiation and
contaminated water from the plant have already raised fears
about food safety.
The plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of Tokyo, was unaffected
by typhoon Talas, which hit Japan earlier this month and left
about 100 people dead or missing.
In the major city of Nagoya in central Japan more than a
million people were urged to evacuate on Tuesday, but the city
lifted all evacuation advisories and orders by 11:15 a.m. (0215
GMT) on Wednesday as the possibility of river overflows receded.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, Linda Sieg, Tim Kelly and Osamu
Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)