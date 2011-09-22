TOKYO, Sept 22 A strong typhoon has left 6
people dead and 6 missing after pounding Japan with heavy rain
and strong winds, public broadcaster NHK said, but it did not
have a major impact on the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear
plant.
Typhoon Roke prompted the city of Nagoya in central Japan to
urge more than 1 million people to evacuate on Tuesday and it
cut through Tokyo on Wednesday, halting commuter trains in and
around the capital, affecting millions of passengers.
Tokyo Electric Power Co , operator of Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear power plant, said some monitoring equipment had
suffered glitches but it did not appear as if the typhoon had
caused any radioactive water to overflow into the ocean, adding
that final checks were still underway.
The site holds huge amounts of contaminated water used to
cool reactors after cooling systems were knocked out by the
March earthquake and tsunami.
Typhoon Roke, which has since been downgraded to a tropical
storm, was off Japan's northern island of Hokkaido as of 8:00
a.m. (2300 GMT), moving northeast at a speed of 70 km (44 miles)
per hour.
It was the second big storm to hit Japan this month after
Typhoon Talas hit western Japan and left about 100 people dead
or missing. Around two to four typhoons make landfall each year
in Japan.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)