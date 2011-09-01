TOKYO, Sept 1 A strong tropical storm edged
closer to Japan on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to northern
areas, closing stretches of major roads and threatening the
country's Pacific coast with high waves.
Tropical storm Talas, packing winds of up to 180 km per
hour (112 mph) at its centre, was moving north-northwest at 10
km per hour (6 mph), the speed of a bicycle, as of noon (0300
GMT) on Thursday and could make landfall in western Japan on
Saturday, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.
TV footage showed cars moving on flooded roads in cities
near Tokyo.
An agency spokeswoman said it was hard to predict the impact
of the storm, but up to 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rain was
forecast for Tokyo and surrounding areas in the 24-hour period
to midday on Friday, compared with the average rainfall for the
whole of September in the region of 209 mm (8.2 inches).
Given the slow speed at which Talas is moving, Japan is
likely to see heavy rainfall for a prolonged period of time, she
said.
