SINGAPORE Aug 5 Japanese ports at Okinawa island have shut operations due to an approaching typhoon, port officials and traders said on Friday.

The ports affected include the container port of Naha, oil terminals in Kinwan and the port of Nakagusuku, traders said.

Typhoon Muifa was about 120 km (75 miles) south of Naha, Okinawa's capital, at 2245 GMT. It was moving west slowly, with winds of up to 216 kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)