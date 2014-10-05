TOKYO Oct 5 Toyota Motor Corp plans to halt production on Monday morning at 12 plants in Japan due to a typhoon that is hitting the area, spokesman Ryo Sakai said on Sunday.

The 12 plants, which include four vehicle factories as well as engine and parts plants, are all in central Japan. Toyota will decide whether to resume production later on Monday depending on weather conditions, Sakai said. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kim Coghill)