TOKYO Feb 8 Japan will give a $3 billion loan
to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), state-run by OPEC-member
United Arab Emirates, to help boost the oil developer's upstream
business and strengthen bilateral relations, Japan's trade
ministry said on Friday.
The deal, which coincides with the visit this weekend to
Saudi Arabia and the UAE by Japanese Trade Minister Toshimitsu
Motegi, is set to be signed on Sunday by the Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) and ADNOC, the ministry added.
This marks the third loan for Japan after it granted $3
billion each in 2007 and 2010 to boost ADNOC's oil supply
capacity that would ensure stable oil exports to Japan.
The loan is also expected to help Japan win new energy
concessions or the renewal of existing concessions in the
oil-rich nation, the trade ministry said.
UAE is the No.2 crude oil supplier to Japan after Saudi
Arabia, and oil imports from UAE accounted for 21.7 percent of
Japan's total imports last year, averaging 793,000 barrels per
day.
The loan is to be extended by JBIC and three private banks,
the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp and Mizuho Corporate Bank, the
ministry added.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)