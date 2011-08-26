* Foreign banks turning to Japan as funding starts to dry up in US, Europe

* MS issue is more than 10 times larger than similar offer a year ago

* Bank of America, NAB launched uridashi bonds last week

TOKYO, Aug 26 Morgan Stanley is joining a raft of foreign banks that have tapped Japanese retail investors for funding in recent months, IFR Asia reported on Friday, as debt capital markets in Europe and the United Sates start to dry up.

The U.S. investment bank on Friday launched a 46.5 billion yen ($603 million) five-year bond -- more than 10 times larger than a similar sale a year ago.

The popularity of selling bonds in Japan echoes the days before the 2008 financial crisis kicked in, when many foreign banks sought money in the country as funding sources elsewhere evaporated.

Morgan Stanley's so-called uridashi bond comes with a coupon that starts at 1.4 percent in the first year, before adding 10 basis points each subsequent year. It offers a rough spread of 110 basis points over LIBOR.

If the bank changes the proceeds into dollars using currency swaps , it will effectively be raising dollars at 170 basis points over LIBOR. Morgan Stanley's dollar-denominated bonds are quoted at around 350 basis points over LIBOR in the secondary market.

The bank's five-year CDS spread has widened to around 240 basis points from about 175 basis points at the beginning of August.

Bank of America and National Australia Bank last week launched uridashis.

Bonds issued by foreign players to retail investors in Japan are tpically cheaper and often easier to sell than Samurai bonds, which mostly target institutional investors. (Reporting by Atanas Dinov; Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)