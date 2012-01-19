TOKYO Jan 19 Three years ago the "Toylet"
was just a pipe-dream for developers at Japanese video game
maker Sega, but now the urinal video game has been rolled out at
pubs across the nation.
Users target their urine at a sensor inside the toilet which
measures volume and speed, with software then matching that to
progress in a selection of five video games in a console mounted
at the top of the urinal.
"At first, we thought it would really be only young people
who would like this kind of game. But ... we're seeing this
phenomenon where people are enjoying playing with it, regardless
of age," said Hirotaka Machida, the console's lead producer.
At 150,000 yen ($2,000) for a single unit, Machida said the
original plan had been to avoid the mass market, but tests in
pubs and restaurants showed it had broad appeal.
An infra-red device cuts off play if gamers stray too far
from the urinal, reducing the amount of mess, according to Sega,
making it a hit with pub managers as well.
Toilet humour and raunchy gags are a staple of far from
high-brow variety shows in Japan where Toylets were rolled out
on general release.
Sega now has its sights on a global expansion plan later in
the year.
(Reporting by Ruairidh Villar; Editing by Elaine Lies and Nick
Macfie)