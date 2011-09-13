Sept 14 Japan plans to start importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States as early as 2015 to secure a steady supply amid growing demand for the fuel, Nikkei business daily reported.

Japan's Senior Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Seishu Makino will meet U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu in San Francisco on Tuesday and ask him to allow Japanese private-sector firms to import natural gas, the paper said.

Japanese power and gas utilities would initially import 2-3 million tons of LNG a year, the daily said.

Gas extracted from shale rock formations will be liquefied in Texas and Louisiana. The LNG will then be shipped to Japan via the Panama Canal, Nikkei said.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) estimates that U.S. shipments could make up 10 percent of Japan's LNG imports and expects purchases from the U.S. to help lead to more stable supplies, the paper said. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)