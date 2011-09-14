* Japan demand for LNG to stay strong after Fukushima crisis
* Japan LNG imports rise to record in August
* Japan eyes initial annual imports of 2-3 mln
tonnes/yr-Nikkei
(Recasts, adds Japan official comments)
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan hopes to start buying
liquefied natural gas from the United States after a project
there starts exporting LNG in 2015, as the country looks to
secure a steady supply amid growing demand for the fuel, a trade
ministry official said on Wednesday.
Japan's demand for natural gas is expected to rise for years
to come, with its LNG imports climbing at a record pace this
year as utilities ramp up gas-fired generation to offset a drop
in nuclear utilisation following the Fukushima crisis.
Seishu Makino, a senior vice trade minister, met with U.S.
Energy Secretary Steven Chu on Tuesday and requested approval
for imports by Japanese firms.
"Japan conveyed the expectation that exports of LNG from the
United States to Japan can contribute to a stable supply, to
which the U.S. expressed a certain understanding," the official
told reporters.
The official said one project, the Sabine Pass terminal, has
won approval to export LNG and is expected to start production
and exports in 2015. Two other projects are now seeking
approval. One of them is the Freeport LNG receiving and
regasification terminal, in which Japan's No. 2 natural gas
distributor Osaka Gas Co has a stake.
The official declined to give an outlook for how much Japan
LNG would like to import from the U.S.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that
Japanese power and gas utilities would initially import 2
million to 3 million tonnes of LNG a year, while the trade
ministry estimates U.S. shipments could eventually make up 10
percent of Japan's LNG imports.
Gas extracted from shale rock formations will be liquefied
in Texas and Louisiana. The LNG will then be shipped to Japan
via the Panama Canal, the Nikkei said.
Some Japanese companies have expressed hopes for U.S.
exports of LNG.
Osaka Gas sees the United States as a promising shale gas
exporter.
"Japan can be a destination when an expansion of the Panama
Canal in 2014 allows large LNG carriers to get through the
canal," Kenji Kawamoto, an executive officer in charge of
overseas business development at Osaka Gas, told Reuters last
week.
Sumitomo Corp , Japan's third-largest trading firm,
is eyeing more upstream investment opportunities in U.S. shale
gas and is looking to pick up shale oil assets there, as it sees
those markets growing, a senior official told Reuters in July.
The Sumitomo official said obstacles to exporting U.S. shale
gas, such as U.S. export regulations and the cost of
establishing facilities to liquefy gas for export, could be
reduced as some U.S. LNG import facilities are looking to become
export facilities to sell surplus gas supplies.
Mounting public concerns over nuclear safety after the
Fukushima Daiichi radiation crisis have made it difficult since
the March 11 earthquake to restart reactors once they shut for
routine maintenance, forcing utilities to tap fossil fuels to
make up for lost nuclear power generation.
Japan's 10 regional power firms used a record 4.81 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas in August to help offset a
record low nuclear utilisation rate.
LNG imports this year are set to jump 12.2 percent to 78.6
million tonnes, exceeding the record of 70 million tonnes in
2010.
Japan's top three sources of LNG imports are Malaysia,
Australia and Indonesia, although it recently resumed imports of
LNG from Norway for the first time since 2008.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore, Chikako Mogi and Risa
Maeda in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)