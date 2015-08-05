TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
asked U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday for an
investigation into possible spying on high-level Japanese
government and corporate officials following WikiLeaks' release
last week of a list of spying targets, Japan's top government
spokesman said on Wednesday.
"If it is true that these Japanese individuals were
targeted, it could shake the relationship of trust in our
alliance and I would have to express serious concerns," Japan's
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga quoted Abe as telling
Biden in a phone conversation.
WikiLeaks released a list of 35 secret Japanese targets of
spying by the U.S. National Security Agency, including ministry
officials in Abe's government, as well as the natural gas
division of Mitsubishi Corp and the petroleum division
of Mitsui & Co.
Suga told a regular news conference that Biden apologised
for the trouble that the matter had caused the premier and
people in his administration. Suga declined to comment on
whether the United States had admitted to spying on Japan.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)