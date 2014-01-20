* Anti-U.S. base mayor re-elected, vows to fight U.S. base
plan
* Delays in U.S. Marines' Futenma base move could irritate
Washington
* Abe government says will stick to relocation plan
* Abe faces another challenge in Feb. 9 Tokyo governor vote
(Adds comments by Japan government spokesman, paragraphs 9-10)
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Jan 20 A city mayor opposed to a plan to
relocate a controversial U.S. airbase on Japan's Okinawa island
was re-elected on Sunday, creating a political headache for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and threatening friction with
Washington.
Delays in relocating the U.S. Marines' Futenma air base, a
move first agreed between Tokyo and Washington in 1996, have
long been an irritant in U.S.-Japan ties. Abe is keen to make
progress on the project as he seeks tighter ties with the United
States in the face of an assertive China.
Abe's ties with Washington suffered after the United States
expressed "disappointment" with his Dec. 26 visit to Yasukuni
Shrine. The pilgrimage further strained relations with China and
South Korea, which see the Tokyo shrine to Japan's war dead as a
symbol of its past militarism.
Susumu Inamine - a staunch opponent of the relocation plan -
was re-elected as mayor of the Okinawa city of Nago, defeating
an opponent who had backed the project and run with the strong
support of Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Last month, Okinawa Governor Hirokazu Nakaima approved a
landfill project to implement the plan to move Futenma's
functions from a populous part of central Okinawa to Nago's
coastal Henoko area.
"The plan must go back to square one," Inamine told
reporters on Sunday. "I will reject all procedures that are
premised on the landfill project."
Inamine's win was a rare setback for Abe, whose support
rates have remained robust since he returned to power for a
second term just over a year ago.
Futenma has long been a lightning rod for discontent among
Okinawa residents, many of whom associate the concentration of
U.S. bases with accidents, pollution and crime such as the 1995
rape of a Japanese schoolgirl by three U.S. servicemen.
GOVERNMENT STICKS TO PLAN
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide said on Monday the central
government would move forward with the relocation plan, calling
it the only way to reduce the burden on Okinawa while
maintaining deterrence against potential threats.
"The governor approved the landfill project last year and,
while explaining and seeking understanding as much as possible,
we want to move ahead," Suga said, adding that the Nago mayor's
authority was limited.
Seeking to soothe discontent, Abe's government earmarked 348
billion yen ($3.34 billion) for Okinawa's economic development
in the draft budget for the year from April and pledged about
300 billion yen per year through 2021/22.
Abe also promised to study whether the relocation plan could
be speeded up and said the government would start talks with the
United States on a deal that could allow for more oversight of
environmental issues at U.S. bases.
Political analysts say Abe could risk denting voter support
for his government, which came to power at the end of 2012 with
promises to revive the economy, if he does push ahead with the
relocation of the base in the face of local opposition.
"Inamine's victory will give momentum to the anti-base
movement and the opposition campaign could spread," Takashi
Kawakami, a professor at Takushoku University, said.
"Abe will probably try to forge ahead but there will
probably be an opposition movement ... and if this is reported
in the media daily, Abe's support rates could fall."
Abe faces another poll challenge when Tokyo voters choose a
new governor on Feb. 9. Former Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa,
backed by charismatic ex-premier Junichiro Koizumi, has said he
will run on an anti-nuclear power platform.
A Hosokawa victory could snarl Abe's attempts to restart
reactors that have been offline since the March 2011 Fukushima
nuclear disaster and restore atomic energy to a core position in
the nation's energy policy.
($1 = 104.2700 Japanese yen)
