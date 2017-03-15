(Repeats for Asian subscribers, no change to text)
* Aso, Pence to meet in economic dialogue next month
* Talks a major test of Trump trade doctrine
* Aso seeks areas of agreement, buy time on other issues
* FX is potential sticking point in negotiations
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 16 In his presidential campaign
last year, Donald Trump promised to scrap trade deals that gave
unfair advantages to other nations and replace them with new
ones that would revitalise the U.S. economy and bring jobs back
home.
One of the Trump administration's first major tests of its
confrontational approach to trade will bring Vice President Mike
Pence head-to-head with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Aso, the
pugnacious deputy prime minister with a habit of speaking his
mind.
Pence and Aso meet in Japan next month for the first in a
series of talks on economic relations between the world's
largest and third largest economies.
People who know or have worked under Aso say the
76-year-old, also Japan's finance minister, will push to keep
the agenda focused on areas both countries can easily agree on
but will be well-armed if the conversation veers into areas of
currency policy, a point of division between the long-standing
post-war allies.
"He speaks his own words and doesn't need much help from the
bureaucrats when commenting on exchange rates," said a finance
ministry official who have worked under Aso.
His negotiation skills were honed while dealing with the
global financial crisis as Japan's prime minister in 2008 and
subsequent Trans-Pacific Partnership talks with the Obama
administration, sources say.
The upcoming Japan-U.S. dialogue remains clouded by U.S.
President Trump's earlier accusations that countries such as
China and Japan artificially weaken their currencies to boost
exports.
One of Aso's tactics in pushing back could be to zero in on
what he sees as areas of U.S. policy inconsistency, particularly
around currencies and monetary policy.
"Aso is a tough negotiator, vigorously pressing his side of
the issue. But given his keen sense of humor and extensive
experience ... he's able to keep things in perspective," said a
U.S. Treasury Department official with experience negotiating
with Aso.
"He doesn't allow even sharp differences in views to become
antagonistic or personally divisive," the official said.
Aso's battle with Washington on currency policy dates back
to 2008, when Japan's export-reliant economy was suffering from
a spike in the safe-haven yen after Lehman Brothers collapsed
under the weight of its huge subprime mortgage loan holdings.
Last month, he accused the U.S. of slashing interest rates
following the 2007 subprime mortgage crisis to weaken the dollar
and boost the economy.
"Back then, Japan didn't complain a word," Aso said in
parliament, noting the country endured the subsequent yen spike
that hit exports.
He says this episode has prevented Washington from pushing
too hard on arguments the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy policy is
explicitly aimed at weakening the yen.
During TPP negotiations, Aso argued U.S. proposals for
punitive tariffs on countries it sees as currency manipulators
would contravene G7 and G20 protocols prohibiting politicians
from interfering in member states' exchange-rate policies.
These tariffs did not make it into the pact, which the U.S.
subsequently exited.
TAKING THE INITIATIVE
Historically, bilateral trade talks followed U.S. demands
for deregulation in Japan's key industries, such as the auto and
insurance sectors in the 1980s and 1990s.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet, however, has been
forthright in forging economic ties with U.S. counterparts and
Aso proposed next month's U.S. dialogue with Pence, a free trade
advocate with limited experience in financial diplomacy.
Japan had hoped to keep contentious issues like autos and
agriculture out of the dialogue by proposing an agenda focused
on infrastructure investment and energy.
But such hopes were dashed when the U.S. administration
presented a statement to the World Trade Organization urging
Japan to further open its automobile and agriculture markets.
Japan rejects these demands but conceded it will debate the
issue at the economic dialogue.
That means Aso, a clay target shooting Olympian, will be
primed for action.
But Aso, known for his love of Japanese "manga" comic books,
could equally use his charm to engage Pence.
The two met on the sidelines of last month's Trump-Abe
summit in the U.S.
Aso told parliament that Pence was a "very serious person"
but said the two agreed to play a game of golf some time.
BUSINESS, NOT AS USUAL
Born to a prestigious political family, Aso speaks good
English and frequently cracks jokes, even in parliament, which
sometimes leads to gaffes but generally wins fans among
politicians and finance ministry subordinates.
His fashion sense - with his collection of luxury French and
Italian ties - sets him apart from the usually colourless
characters in senior Japanese politics.
He drew eyeballs in 2013 sporting a black hat and a black
coat upon arrival in Moscow for a G20 meeting. People who know
him say it was modeled after his grandfather, Shigeru Yoshida,
who as postwar prime minister negotiated with occupying U.S.
forces to bring Japan's war-torn economy to prosperity.
Knowing Trump won't be business as usual, Aso also stresses
the importance of agreeing on a solid framework for the dialogue
first, before getting into specifics.
The framework for mid-April's talks will be set so Japan can
reach a deal quickly on less contentious issues and spend time
on more problematic items like trade, allowing it to buy time if
faced with harsh U.S. demands, say government officials with
knowledge of the preparations.
"For things that require signing treaties, it's impossible
to reach a quick solution. That's why you need to build up from
things that's easier to yield results," Aso said.
(Additional reporting by Minami Funakoshi, Yoshifumi Takemoto,
Linda Sieg, Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo and David Lawder in
Washington; Editing by Sam Holmes)