Nov 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has
urged Japan to offer fiscal support to its economy to ensure it
returns to growth driven by domestic demand.
Lew made the remark in a bilateral meeting with Japanese
Finance Minister Taro Aso on the sidelines of a Group of 20
summit in Antalya, Turkey, the U.S. Treasury Department said in
a statement issued on Sunday.
In the meeting, Lew called on Japan for "calibrating fiscal
policy to avoid subtracting from growth in the near term,
ensuring that a return to domestic demand-driven growth can
support consolidation efforts over the medium term," the
statement said.
Japan's economy slid back into recession in July-September
as uncertainty over the overseas outlook hurt business
investment, data showed on Monday, keeping policymakers under
pressure to implement new stimulus measures to support a fragile
recovery.
But the government is reluctant to deploy massive fiscal
stimulus due to constraints over its finances, with public debt
having ballooned to twice the size of its economy.
