TOKYO Oct 30 Japan is seeking an exemption from
proposed new U.S. sanctions against Iran that could effectively
freeze Tehran's use of payments for oil, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima asked U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner at an Oct. 11 meeting in Tokyo for
the United States to exempt Japanese banks, the daily said,
citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.
Geithner said the matter was being considered, the Nikkei
said.
Japan, the world's third-largest importer of crude oil, has
already secured waivers from U.S. financial sanctions imposed
last year because it has significantly cut purchases from Iran.
A Japanese government official who declined to be identified
played down the Nikkei report.
"It is not my understanding that America is currently
working on new sanctions or that (Japan) is seeking an exemption
from its application," the official said.
The U.S. Congress overwhelmingly passed a new package of
sanctions against Iran in August that aim to punish banks,
insurance companies and shippers that help Iran sell its oil.
The bill builds on oil trade sanctions signed into law by
President Barack Obama in December that, along with EU
prohibitions, prompted Japan, South Korea, India and others to
slash their purchases of Iranian oil allowing them to get
waivers from Washington.
The West has imposed sanctions on Iran because it suspects
it wants to develop nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear
programme is for civilian purposes.
FREEZE
Other importers of Iranian oil besides Japan are also likely
to voice their opposition to the proposed new sanctions, the
Nikkei said.
U.S. lawmakers are considering expanding economic sanctions
on Iran - measures that already have helped push that country's
currency into free fall but have not yet convinced it to abandon
its nuclear programme.
Democratic Senator Robert Menendez, a member of the Senate
Banking and Foreign Relations Committees, has said he is looking
at ways to freeze an estimated 30 percent of Iran's foreign
currency reserves held in banks outside the country.
Currently, Japanese buyers of Iranian oil pay Iran for crude
imports in yen via accounts set up at Japanese banks by Iran's
central bank, and the funds later get transferred to Iran's
private banks.
But the proposed new U.S. sanctions would effectively freeze
those assets, and if the measures are implemented, Iran would no
longer be able to use Japan's oil payments freely, which could
further curb Japan's oil purchases from Iran, the Nikkei report
said.
The United States is set to implement the new sanctions from
February, the report added.
In the first eight months of 2012, Japan imported 191,731
barrels per day of Iranian crude, down more than 40 percent from
the same period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations
based on data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
(METI).
The ministry is due to release import figures for September
on Wednesday.