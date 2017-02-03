TOKYO Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary reaffirmed America's commitment to its mutual defense treaty with Japan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in Tokyo.

"Due to some of the provocations out of North Korea and other challenges that we jointly face, I want to make certain that Article 5 of our mutual defense treaty is understood to be as real to us today as it was a year ago, five years ago, and as it will be a year, and 10 years, from now," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)