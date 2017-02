WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. President Barack Obama and new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda pledged on Thursday to work closely to re-energize the global economy and promote "strong, sustainable and balanced growth," the White House said.

"The two leaders underscored the enduring nature of the U.S.-Japan friendship and alliance and its critical importance to the peace and stability of the Asia Pacific," the White House said in a summary of Obama's congratulatory telephone call to Noda.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick)