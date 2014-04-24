TOKYO, April 24 U.S. President Barack Obama said
that the U.S.-Japan security treaty covers islands at the centre
of a Sino-Japanese dispute but that he had not drawn any new
"red line" over the islands, emphasising the need to resolve
maritime disputes peacefully.
Sino-Japanese relations have long been plagued by
conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets,
called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
Obama made the remarks at a joint news conference after a
summit meeting on Thursday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe.
